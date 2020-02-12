PINE GROVE • Last Friday was a litmus test for both Hickory Flat and Pine Grove girls. The two teams are both considered among the best in all of Class 1A in the state. So in the regular season finale for both teams, it was the play of senior Loren Elliott in the second half that reminded everyone who the three-time defending 1A champs were with a 49-34 win over the Lady Rebels.
Elliott scored a team-high 20 points but 17 of those points came in the second half.
To start the game, a quick layup from Karlie Rogers and a basket plus the foul from Elliott settled Pine Grove into a 5-0 lead. Rogers took over the rest of the first quarter, scoring the Lady Panthers' next six point as they took an 11-5 lead into the second.
Much of Pine Grove's attention on the defensive end was directed at the state's leading scorer, Hickory Flat senior R'Daztiny Harris. Harris is the engine behind the 24-4 Lady Rebels. The senior scored all five of the Lady Rebels' first quarter points and scored their first six points of the second as a pair of 3-pointers from Ellie Fryar and Kenzie Miller helped Pine Grove build a double digit lead.
With 2:16 remaining, Rogers scored her 12th point of the first half on a layup, giving Pine Grove a 23-12 lead. From there, the Lady Panthers were held scoreless as Hickory Flat ripped off an 8-0 run, including six points in the final 27 seconds to cut the deficit down to 23-20 at the break.
The Lady Panthers took a three-point halftime lead and turned it into a 13-point lead by the end of the third quarter, thanks in large part to Elliott's scoring. Elliott scored 12 of Pine Grove's 17 points in the quarter with Miller mixing in a 3-pointer and a layup from Bella Jumper that started the quarter's scoring. Elliott went on a personal 7-0 run to build a 15-point lead before Harris scored on a post-up with 22 seconds left to send the score into the fourth at 40-27.
Elliott and the Lady Panthers all but sealed the game by holding Hickory Flat scoreless for the first six minutes and 33 seconds of the fourth while Elliott poured in six-straight points to start the fourth and a Miller free throw added to a 7-0 run for the 20-point lead with 1:47 remaining.
Rogers finished the game with 14 points as Miller added 10 to the scoring column for the Lady Panthers. Harris led all scorers with 27 points as the rest of the Lady Rebels combined for seven points.
Pine Grove improved to 23-8 on the season and reentered the Daily Journal's High School Basketball Rankings at No. 10 entering the postseason. The Lady Panthers are the No. 1 seed in this week's Div. 1-1A Tournament in Booneville. Pine Grove is set to face the winner of Blue Mountain and Falkner on Thursday at 7 p.m.