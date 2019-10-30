PINE GROVE • Loren Elliott once wanted nothing more than to be a cheerleader.
Her father, Tony, is a former Pine Grove basketball player who became a successful coach before entering administration. Her older sister, Lexi, played hoops at Pine Grove.
But instead of going to basketball camps as a child, Loren went to cheer camps.
Come her seventh grade year, that all changed. Pine Grove coach Katie Bates smiles at the memory.
“Thank God, huh? Where would we be?”
Without Elliott, the Lady Panthers might not be the three-time reigning Class 1A state champions. The 5-foot-9 senior led last year’s charge by averaging 17.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.
Elliott is looking to be a stronger defender and rebounder, which are two areas Pine Grove needs to shore up after the loss of last year’s seniors. The Lady Panthers are also going to need more scoring from senior Bella Jumper, and senior Brianna Baggett must adjust to being the full-time point guard.
Karlie Rogers, a 6-foot senior, is also back and will need to be a force in the post.
It all starts with Elliott, though. She can score from anywhere, either by driving to the basket or stepping out behind the 3-point line, where she made 41% of her shots last season.
“For her to be as good at scoring as she is, she’s not satisfied with her game,” Bates said. “…She is also very adamant about getting her teammates better and getting them open and helping them score and helping them be in the right place on defense.”
Elliott has become the prototypical Pine Grove player. And to think she almost relegated herself to the baseline.
Her dad had tried to push her into basketball for years, but she fell in love with the sport by playing with Lexi – who is two years older – and going to her games. Loren joined up as a seventh-grader and was an everyday player by eighth grade.
“It worked out for the best, I think,” she said.
Now, Elliott is determined to leave a legacy.
“I want people to know who I am, but I want them to know me for not just my talents, but for bringing God to the school,” she said. “I really hope that I bring something to this program and that people will want to join and see that it can be done.”