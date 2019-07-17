FALKNER - The Falkner Eagles football program is hosting a youth summer football camp beginning next Monday, July 22 through Wednesday, July 24 on the Falkner High School Football Field.
The camp is for kids entering the fourth through the eighth grade. The campers will recieve instruction from newly appointed head coach Ty Priest and assistant Brad Barnes, as well as current members of the Eagles football team.
The cost to pre-register a camper is $40, with Friday, July 19 being the set deadline. Those that wait to register on the day of the camp will be charged $50. The price includes a water and snack every day as well as a t-shirt and certificate of completion. Forms are available now in the Falkner High School office.
The camp will begin at 2:30 p.m. each day and end at 5:30 p.m.