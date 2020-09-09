FALKNER • The Falkner Lady Eagles dropped their Div. 1-1A opener against Baldwyn in a 3-1 (25-12, 23-25, 20-25, 11-25) decision on Tuesday night. The loss hinders Falkner’s momentum going forward, on a night where momentum was the key of the game.
The Lady Eagles (2-5, 0-1) took the first set comfortably 25-12, and used that momentum to take a 6-2 lead early in the second set. However, Baldwyn managed to mount a rally to tie the game 8-8, and eventually led 19-15 later in the set. It was at this point Falkner head coach Morgan Robertson took time with the officials to discuss a potential violation that was being uncalled.
“They had players that were coming from the back row to attack from the front row,” Coach Robertson said postgame. “Once you rotate to the back row, you’re not supposed to cross the attack line, as far as passing across or pushing across you can, but as far as going to attack, you can’t do that. That’s what I was trying to make aware.”
Coach Robertson’s players seemed to rally around their coach’s defense, as they came back and tied the game 21-21 before eventually being on the losing end of a thrilling second set, dropping the set 25-23.
Momentum would continue to swing throughout the third set, as the score remained close throughout. Falkner managed to get a significant 20-17 lead late into the set before Baldwyn went on an 8-0 run to take the set and a 2-1 lead.
From there, the Lady Eagles could not find the momentum that helped them come back from previous deficits, as they dropped the final set 25-11 en route to a disappointing, yet gutsy, 3-1 defeat. Postgame, Coach Robertson praised her team’s fight and determination.
“They’ve really worked hard and they’re really starting to fight to the finish a lot more. Like I just told them in the huddle, we’ve got a lot of ours in the head game, we get in our own heads. We make a mistake and we don’t let it roll off like we need to. But as far as fight, they’ve really come a long way and have started fighting a lot.”
Falkner will look to improve on their performance when they take on Okolona on Thursday in a doubleheader at home.