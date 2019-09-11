GLEN - It did not take long for Walnut's high-powered offense to kick into gear last Friday night. The Wildcats put up 42 points in the first half to push themselves to a 49-16 win over Alcorn Central, handing the Bears their first loss of the season.
Walnut's first five drives ended in touchdowns. Their first drive was the quickest of them all. On their first play, the speedy junior T.J. Colom took a jet sweep 60 yards for his first score of the night. The Wildcats built a 14-0 lead on a 27-yard touchdown run from T.J. Luellen, on his only carry on the night.
Before the first quarter's end, Colom padded to his stats with two more touchdowns, the first a one-yard run and the second a 31-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Cade Hunt for the 29-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Colom finished the night with 182 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns: two rushing and two receiving.
In the second quarter, Hunt found Luellen for a 12-yard touchdown completion and later found Colom for another 16-yard scoring play. Hunt's final touchdown toss came in the third quarter as he found Brandon Shields in the back of the endzone for a 19-yard score.
Hunt's threw 15 passes, completing 12 of them for 196 yards and the four scores. Shields led the Wildcats with 75 yards receiving on four catches and his score in the third. Defensively, junior Dalton Hall shined with a team-high 11 tackles in the win.
The Wildcats defense held Alcorn Central to just 168 yards with the bulk of that coming in the second half.
"We played really well on defense," said Walnut head coach John Meeks. "We had a lot of guys flying around to the football. On offense we had a good night but we still have to get some stuff cleaned up. We have to get the penalties fixed."
Walnut was penalized eight times for 55 yards in the win.
The Wildcats jump to 2-1 on the season and will host Middleton (TN) this Friday at 7 p.m. The Tigers (0-3) are coming off 48-26 loss to Wayne County last Friday. Middleton faced Alcorn Central in the second week of play, dropping a close 35-28 contest to the Bears.