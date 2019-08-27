NEW ALBANY - Five Tippah County cross country runners landed inside the Top 20 of their respective races in last Saturday's Myrtle Invitational at BNA Sportsplex.
Walnut's Madi Kate Vuncannon finished 10th in the 1A-3A girls race with a time of 23:27.03. Blue Mountain's Ariauna Foote followed Vuncannon, finishing 12th, while teammate Teauna Foote crossed the line for 17th place.
In the boys 1A-3A race, Walnut freshman Gabe McElwain ended up just outside the Top 10, in 11th place with his time of 19:23.07. In the boys 4A-6A race, Ripley's Ben Carter ran a time of 18:20.47, good enough for 14th out of 187 runners.
Led by Carter's time, the Ripley boys team finished in fifth place as a team. Walnut boys finished in fourth out of eight teams participating.
Other runners of note: Falkner's Rodrigo Ruedas ran the fastest time for the Eagles, coming in 35th place. Blue Mountain's top finisher was John Dickerson in 41st. Ripley's Alex Rangel led the Lady Tigers with her 52nd place time.