FALKNER • Last Friday, Dec. 6 was a breaking out party for Blue Mountain sophomore Teauna Foote in a big Div. 1-1A game against Falkner. Foote dominated the Lady Eagles with her career-high 27-point outing as the Lady Cougars breezed past Falkner, 53-31.
Blue Mountain senior Annija Chills started the scoring off with a three-pointer from the wing just six seconds into the game. Falkner responded with baskets from Brianna Pope, Maggie King and Keshona Strickland for the 6-3 lead. From there, Foote took over the game, ending the first quarter with 13-straight points as the Lady Cougars led 16-6 entering the second quarter.
In the second, Foote's layup sparked an 11-0 Blue Mountain run capped by Chills' second three-pointer of the game at the 1:58 mark for a 29-8 lead. Falkner senior Becca Owens grabbed the offensive rebound and put it back up to end the scoring in the first half as the Lady Cougars took a 29-10 lead into the break.
Chills poured it on in the third quarter, nailing three more three-pointers for nine points in the third, marking five makes from beyond the arc. Foote added in another six points, including a layup with five seconds left for the 44-25 lead entering the fourth.
Chills finished with 17 points and Ariauna Foote added the other nine points for the Lady Cougars. Pope led the Lady Eagles with 12 points, eight coming in the second half.
The Lady Eagles fall to (1-9, 0-2) on the year with Blue Mountain improving to (4-7, 1-1).