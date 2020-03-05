OXFORD • Five Pine Grove seniors will forever be etched into a deep Lady Panthers basketball history.
Pine Grove defeated Baldwyn 48-41 on Thursday to claim their fourth-straight MHSAA Class 1A Girls Basketball State Championship. The Lady Panthers are just the fourth girls team in the history of the state to accomplish such a feat.
"You can't put into words what these kids mean," said Pine Grove head coach Katie Bates. "Success, you could talk about it all day. But it's like I tell them all the time, I love them, not because they win, but because of the kind of kids that they are. You watch them out on the court, they all have injuries. They have braces all over them and that just speaks volumes of the kind of people that they are.
"We played terrible today. Honestly, we didn't play our best ball. But they always found a way. And they have always found a way. I just feel like this world really doesn't stand a chance these five (seniors) entering into it."
The Lady Panthers overcame an unusual amount of turnovers to escape with the win. Pine Grove committed 28 turnovers that kept the Lady Bearcats within striking distance.
"I just thought we were a little too uptight, a little too anxious," said Bates. "We knew where our cuts were going. We knew where our passes were supposed to go. But I felt like we panicked a lot if that pass wasn't there. Baldwyn did an outstanding job of covering the floor."
The Lady Panthers had just three players score in the ball game, all seniors. Karlie Rogers was named the C-Spire Player of the Game with a huge performance, totaling 22 points and 18 rebounds.
"It's just my team," said Rogers on her success. "Without them, I don't know that I could do it."
Keeping pace with Rogers was Loren Elliott. Elliott, who has scored over 2,500 points in her illustrious high school career, notched 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as well.
"We couldn't have done it without God and we definitely couldn't have done it without our teammates," Elliott claimed. "One person couldn't have got this game done. All five of us had to lock in and get it done."
Pine Grove led 23-19 at halftime after Elliott buried a half court buzzer beater at the end of the second quarter. The Lady Panthers held the lead the entire game as Baldwyn pulled within two of the lead with 4:07 left in the fourth. Pine Grove used the free throw line to pull away in the final minutes, shooting 5-of-6 from the line and added a layup from Rogers in the closing seconds.
The Lady Panthers finish their season at 31-8. Over the last four years, Pine Grove boasts an incredible 128-20 overall record to go along with their four titles. As a head coach, Bates won her fifth state title, four with the Lady Panthers and one in 2011 with Ripley.
"There is just something about that place," claimed Bates on Pine Grove. "These kids just are bought in. This community, their parents, I mean it's not just me and it's not just them. It's kind of expected and they just roll with it. There is a couple that try to fight it or try to question the system on how we do things there. But these kids are some of the toughest kids on Earth. They just keep stepping up.
"God has shown us tremendous favor over the last four, five, six years. We pray it never stops. We try to dedicate everything we do to Him. We talk about how we know we have a little extra help coming from Him. For whatever reason, He hasn't stopped giving it to us. I think it's a lot to say about these girls and the way they live their lives."