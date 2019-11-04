CLINTON • Four Tippah County runners placed inside the Top 10 at the Class 1A State Cross Country Championships at the Choctaw Trails on Monday.Blue Mountain's Ariauna Foote, Falkner's Harley Garner, Pine Grove's Bella Jumper and Pine Grove's Noah Clark each landed among the state's best in 1A.
Foote had the the top finish with her seventh place time of 22:58.30. Garner closely followed Foote in eighth place with a time of 23:07.40. Jumper rounded out the Top 10 with a time of 23:16.40.
Clark was the lone male in Tippah County to finish inside the Top 10. Clark crossed the line at 19:05.60 for a 10th place finish.
Other notable times were Falkner's Rodrigo Ruedas who landed in 29th; Blue Mountain's Jaden Hall finished 36th; Blue Mountain's John Dickerson ended in 39th; Falkner's Brycen Kennedy in 43rd; Blue Mountain's DeShawn Tyler in 46th and Falkner's Chandler Ray finished 50th out of the 89 runners in the boys race.
Blue Mountain's Teauna Foote finished 36th out of the 55 runners in the girls race.
Both TCPS girls and boys swept the state titles for the second year in a row. TCPS' Brock Kelly won the boys individual title once again with Sophie Santucci, an eighth grader for TCPS, won the girls' race.
The Class 2A-4A-6A races are set for Wednesday in Clinton.