MONTGOMERY, Ala. • Blue Mountain College Women's Golf recently earned four postseason awards handed down by the Southern States Athletic Conference.
Karli Knox (JR/Amory, Miss.), Dejone Stemmett (JR/Mpumalanga, South Africa) and Lenzi Sanderson (SR/New Albany, Miss.) were named to the All-Academic Team while Knox was named to the Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team.
In order to earn All-Academic recognition, a student-athlete must have maintained a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale at the conclusion of the previous semester and must have achieved sophomore academic status.
The Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team is composed of members chosen by the team's head coach.
"I'm very proud of Karli, Dejone and Lenzi for the hard work and dedication they give to their academics," head coach Kevin Barefield commented. "They truly represent what being a student-athlete is all about. I know each of them will be successful in their careers because of their commitment. I'm also very proud of Karli's nomination to the Champions of Character Team. She has always represented our team with character on and off the course. She is always willing to serve and help others in need. She has a bright future ahead and I know it is because of her devotion and commitment to Christ."
