RIPLEY - The fourth quarter has not been kind to the Ripley Tigers so far this season. In their game at home against Saltillo last Friday, the Tigers lost a 28-20 lead in the fourth quarter with the visiting Tigers coming away with a 36-28 win after two late touchdowns.
The loss places Ripley at 1-3 on the season and is their first time losing to Saltillo since 1979 with Ripley winning the last 20 meetings. Their three losses this season have all came at home, with the opposing team taking the lead in the final minutes of the ball game. In the opening minute of the fourth, Ripley added to their one-point lead with a 55-yard touchdown connection from quarterback Tristan Vandiver to wide receiver Immanuel Griffin for the 28-20 lead. Saltillo used a 63-yard touchdown run from Tyler Smith and two-point conversion from Jordan Warren to knot the game at 28-28 with 5:55 to play.
Saltillo hit on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Jake Prather to Braham Rinehart and Warren added another conversion run for the go-ahead score with 2:10 left.
"Saltillo just made more plays in the fourth quarter," said Ripley head coach Sam Hathorn.
The visitors made themselves at home relatively quickly as Caleb Agnew returned the game's opening kickoff for a 84-yard touchdown and the 6-0 lead. Ripley running back Jamal Brooks gave his team their first lead with 5:05 to play in the first quarter with a big 31-yard touchdown run, followed by Mckhi Castro's extra point. Brooks carried the ball 25 times for 94 yards and one touchdown on the night.
Smith was able to give Saltillo a 14-7 lead in the second quarter with his first score from 16 yards out and added the two-point conversion with 3:40 left. That lead was short-lived as Griffin took back the Saltillo kickoff that followed Smith's score for a 90-yard touchdown. With 33 seconds left in the first half, Vandiver found Shaundell Carter for a 38-yard touchdown pass, giving the Tigers a 21-14 lead at halftime.
Vandiver finished the game throwing for 145 yards and two scores.
"That was exciting to see," Hathorn said of the explosive plays through the air. "We are going to need big plays in the run and passing game to be successful."
Smith scored the third quarter's only touchdown with eight seconds left on a 21-yard rush, getting Saltillo within one of the lead before their fourth quarter comeback. Smith finished the night with 21 carries for 151 yards and three scores.
Brooks led Ripley with 11 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss, including two sacks and a forced fumble. Senior linebacker Dy'Quez Edgeston was right behind him with 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
The Tigers hit the road for a tough test against Amory. The Panthers (2-2) are coming off a 35-0 shellacking of rival Aberdeen last Friday night. Amory's other win came against Saltillo, 42-30, in the second week of the season.
The Panthers feature quarterback Hunter Jones, who is is in his third year as a starter. Jones has completed 57 percent of his passes this seasn for 561 yards and six touchdown passes to just two interceptions. In the run game, freshman Charleston French, the son of former Ole Miss tight end Rufus French, leads the Panthers with 355 yards and four touchdowns. Jones is also a dual-threat as he is tied with French with four rushing scores and adds 140 rushing yards.
Kickoff between the Tigers and Panthers is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Longenecker Field.