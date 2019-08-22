Football is back and all the question marks surrounding the area's football teams entering the fall camp practices will be answered one way or another this Friday night with the high school football season getting underway.
In this preview, we will take a look at what to expect from the trio of Tippah County teams and their respective opponents for Week 1.
Falkner (0-0) at Northpoint Christian (0-0)
The Eagles begin their 2019 campaign on the road against a team they have never faced before. Northpoint Christian went winless (0-10) last year but don't let that record fool you. While the Trojans couldn't find much success in the win column, they faced a truly difficult schedule with the likes of perennial powerhouse teams like University School of Jackson (TN), Lausuanne Collegiate (TN), and Evangelical Christian (TN).
The Trojans lost 18 seniors from last year's team but return leading rusher Kyle Brewer, who is entering his senior season. Look for the Trojans' offense to rely on their rushing attack in their first game of the season.
Northpoint Christian tied TCPS 14-14 and defeated Washington School 7-0 in their two-game scrimmage at Potts Camp last Saturday.
Like the Trojans, the Eagles are going to rely on their leading rusher Zion Grizzard, as they work in first-year quarterback, senior Cody Johnson. Expect Grizzard to tote the rock the majority of the night with jet sweeps and counter plays off of motions from Austin Sullivan and Paden Nance. Defensively, getting the calls in and everyone lined up right will be key as the Eagles transition to a new defense with assistant coach Brad Barnes. Linebacker Ryan Caviness is the "quarterback of the defense" and his communication on the field will be extremely important.
Walnut (0-0) at Scotts Hill (TN) (0-0)
Wildcat fans can expect a slow, grinding sort of game as they travel to Reagan, Tennessee to start their season. The Lions are known for trying to control the clock and dictate the pace of the game. With that said, the Lions struggled last season, posting just a 2-8 record a year ago.
Scotts Hill will have to replace a lot from last year's team, losing 16 seniors, including six lineman, their quarterback, running back and four wide receivers. The Lions averaged just 10.8 points per game last season, including two shutout losses.
For Walnut, the key will be to strike early and get the Lions out of their game plan. Luckily for the Wildcats, they have the capabilities to do just that with the big play threats like T.J. Luellen and T.J. Colom. If the Lions are able to slow down the "T.J. duo" then quarterback Cade Hunt and other receiving options like Brandon Shields and Chase Rogers will have the opportunity for a big night.
The Wildcats' unique defense plays perfectly into stopping the run game of Scotts Hill. The Lions may try and test the Wildcats through the air, especially if they are down, meaning cornerbacks R.G. Cabriana, Colom and Shields all need to be on top of their game.
Water Valley (0-0) at Ripley (0-0)
No team in Tippah County will have a bigger test on Friday night than the Tigers. The defending 3A state champion Blue Devils roll into Ripley looking to build off their incredible 14-2 run a season ago, that led to them hoisting the trophy down in Hattiesburg.
The Blue Devils return quarterback Jacob Truss, a one-time Hickory Flat Rebel before making the move to Water Valley in 2017. Truss split time at quarterback last season before fully grabbing the reigns during the Blue Devils' playoff push. In limited action, Truss tossed for 474 yards and 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions. But where Truss really did his damage a season ago was with his legs, rushing for 1,071 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Ripley has to find a way to slow down Truss and the Blue Devils offense and find a way to put points on the board themselves. In last Saturday's Oxford Jamboree, the Tigers scored early with a 50-yard touchdown catch from Sentavius Hunt thrown by quarterback Tristan Vandiver. But from there, four turnovers and 10 penalties stalled the rest of their offensive drives. In nearly every game this year, Ripley will feature Jamal Brooks in the running game and lean on him heavily. Opposing teams know that, especially a team like Water Valley, so it's important for others to get involved and find a way to move the ball.
"We are expecting their best shot," Ripley head coach Sam Hathorn said of Water Valley. "Yeah, they lost a lot but they have been winning with a bunch of different kids for a long time. The winning tradition that they have is unreal. I told our guys we haven't won a season opener in a long time (2014). A lot of that isn't their fault because they weren't in high school when that streak started but we want to get that turned around."
NOTE: All games begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23. For coverage and updates of the games follow @SS_Sports_ on Twitter.