BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. – Coach Reid Gann has all members in place, as he and Blue Mountain College Volleyball prepare to enter the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) this season.
The first-year program will also compete in the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC), one of the premiere volleyball leagues in the nation.
Gann, who coached three years at Belmont High and four at New Albany High, says he and his newly formed team understand how competitive the opposition will be.
"There won't be any easy games in collegiate volleyball," he said. "We'll also have some things to get established in our first season. There are no returners and no players lost to graduation in a new program, so it will be a challenge to find out where we stand early, but we're confident in the talented players who we've brought in. They're hard workers who love to compete and I know they're ready to hit the court."
Without a senior on the team, the Toppers will rely on 11 freshmen, three sophomores and three juniors to kick off the season.
The three juniors, Lainey Jackson (JR/Toledo, Ill.), Carissa Mulford (JR/Jay, Fla.) and Kaitland Ruckes (JR/Ripley, Miss.), are expected to bring leadership to the young squad.
The Toppers, who will play all home matches at the Ripley Event Center (Ripley, Miss.), open the season at the MSC Challenge August 23-24 with four matches against Pikeville, Brescia, Georgetown and Cumberland.
The home opener will be August 31 against Crowley's Ridge.