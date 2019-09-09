FLORENCE, Ala. – Elle Hamilton (SR/Shannon, Miss.) continues to surge in just the second race for BMC this season, finishing 12th in a packed field of NCAA and NAIA programs at the UNA Invitational last Saturday morning.
Hamilton clipped the tape in the 5K at 19:22, leading the Lady Toppers to a 6th place team finish in a field of 79 runners and 13 teams.
Miss. St. would take the team crown, followed by the University of Memphis, and North Alabama coming in 3rd.
Leah Johnson (JR/Lumberton, Miss.) had a solid outing, coming in 20th at 19:47, while Ami Sherif (FR/Memphis, Tenn.) finished 41st at a time of 20:51.
Aliyah Kline (SO/Gautier, Miss.) finished at 21:22 in 47th, Annie Lusby (SO/Saltillo, Miss.) ended at 21:30 in 50th, Maria Favela (FR/New Albany, Miss.) finished in 52nd at 21:39 and Sarah Duley (SO/New Albany, Miss.) rounded out the Toppers' day in 53rd at 21:41.
"I'm very proud of the girls," BMC head coach Phillip Laney said after the meet. "They are really coming together, and I am excited to see how they will continue to improve over the season."
BMC returns to the trails Sept. 21 at the Austin Peay Invitational in Clarksville, Tenn.