The All-Division 3-1A basketball teams was released recently with both Ashland and Hickory Flat boys and girls represented very well. 

Hickory Flat's R'Daztiny Harris was named 3-1A's Most Valuable Player after leading the state with a 27.2 points per game average. Joining Harris on the girls team is her teammate Corlilla Burnside, along with Ashland's Cherica Cheairs. 

Ashland's Kenny Morgan and Hickory Flat's Wesley Green were the two lone representatives for their teams.

Below is the full list of girls and boys who were selected by the coaches for this honor:

BOYS

Player of the Year: Ka'Derious Rhyann, H.W. Byers

First Team:

Ka'Derious Rhyann, H.W. Byers

Devin Moore, H.W. Byers

Michael James, H.W. Byers

Luke Willard, West Union

Sam Callicutt, West Union

A.I. Nugent, Myrtle

Jaden Taylor, Myrtle

Torrence Matthews, Coldwater

Wesley Green, Hickory Flat

Kenny Morgan, Ashland

GIRLS

Player of the Year: R'Daztiny Harris, Hickory Flat

First Team:

Annie Orman, West Union

Eden Conlee, West Union

Ella Kate Taylor, West Union

R'Daztiny Harris, Hickory Flat

Corlilla Burnside, Hickory Flat

Kinsley Gordon, Myrtle

Raykiah Stricklen, Myrtle

Cherica Cheairs, Ashland

Jakorian Hubbard, H.W. Byers

Gremeria Jackson, Coldwater

