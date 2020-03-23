The All-Division 3-1A basketball teams was released recently with both Ashland and Hickory Flat boys and girls represented very well.
Hickory Flat's R'Daztiny Harris was named 3-1A's Most Valuable Player after leading the state with a 27.2 points per game average. Joining Harris on the girls team is her teammate Corlilla Burnside, along with Ashland's Cherica Cheairs.
Ashland's Kenny Morgan and Hickory Flat's Wesley Green were the two lone representatives for their teams.
Below is the full list of girls and boys who were selected by the coaches for this honor:
BOYS
Player of the Year: Ka'Derious Rhyann, H.W. Byers
First Team:
Ka'Derious Rhyann, H.W. Byers
Devin Moore, H.W. Byers
Michael James, H.W. Byers
Luke Willard, West Union
Sam Callicutt, West Union
A.I. Nugent, Myrtle
Jaden Taylor, Myrtle
Torrence Matthews, Coldwater
Wesley Green, Hickory Flat
Kenny Morgan, Ashland
GIRLS
Player of the Year: R'Daztiny Harris, Hickory Flat
First Team:
Annie Orman, West Union
Eden Conlee, West Union
Ella Kate Taylor, West Union
R'Daztiny Harris, Hickory Flat
Corlilla Burnside, Hickory Flat
Kinsley Gordon, Myrtle
Raykiah Stricklen, Myrtle
Cherica Cheairs, Ashland
Jakorian Hubbard, H.W. Byers
Gremeria Jackson, Coldwater