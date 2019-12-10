RIPLEY • The duo of Amelya Hatch and Siarra Jackson have played together for six years. In that time, all they have done is made three-straight appearances in Jackson and helped the Ripley Lady Tigers finish as the Class 4A State Runner-Up twice. The dynamic tandem have the Lady Tigers currently sitting at 9-0 in their senior season with their eyes set on the prize once again.
With their success, college coaches became interested in their services which led to both players signing to play college ball inside the MACJC next season.
Last Thursday, Dec. 5, Jackson signed with East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) and Hatch inked with Itawamba Community College (ICC).
"I'm extremely excited because the work that I put in is starting to pay off," said Hatch on the signing. "It's not finished yet. I still have a lot that I want to prove but this is a start that can lead me to where I want to go."
Jackson, a 5-foot-8 forward, averaged 22 points per game last season as the Lady Tigers fell just short of the state title. Her scoring prowess is something she hopes to take to Scooba, a place that she has grown comfortable at.
"They are really, really friendly," Jackson claimed of the people at EMCC. "You could walk and turn one corner and everyone will stop and speak to you. It didn't take long to get close with everyone down there.
As far as basketball goes, I truly believe that I can go down there and help them even more than what they are doing right now."
Hatch averaged 10 points and four assists a season ago and is well on her way to surpassing those numbers this season. Much like Jackson, Hatch feels like she can come in and bring something to her future team.
"They want me to come in and be the ideal point guard," said Hatch. "I think that it is a perfect fit for my game. I just love it there."
Hatch and Jackson will face their toughest test of the season, putting their undefeated record on the line against a tough Tupelo team on Friday. Their game tips at 6 p.m. at Tupelo High School Gymnasium.