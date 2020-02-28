ITTA BENA • Ripley started out of the gates with the hot hand behind the three-point shooting of Summer Kirkman and in the second half Amelya Hatch took over the game to help send the Lady Tigers to Monday's MHSAA Class 4A semifinals with a 57-42 win over Northeast Lauderdale on Friday.
"We did a good job of just running simple offense and getting it to the rim," said Ripley head coach Steve Willey. "We started out strong and we finished really strong. That's what you've got to do in these types of games."
Ripley opened the game on an 8-0 run behind back-to-back 3-pointers from Hatch and Kirkman. Kirkman poured in two more triples in consecutive possessions to help the Lady Tigers hold an 18-10 lead by the end of the first quarter.
"She has the tough guard every night and to come out and shoot like she did and play that tough guard like she does night in and night out, I can't say enough about her," claimed Willey on Kirkman.
Northeast Lauderdale hung around in the second quarter, getting within five before a Sydney Flake 3-pointer and a free throw from Siarra Jackson to help the Lady Tigers own a 26-19 lead at halftime.
The third quarter belonged to Hatch. After back-to-back layups from Rivers Adams, Hatch scored the Lady Tigers' next 12 points as Ripley built as much as a 20-point lead. Kirkman connected on her fourth 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Lady Tigers all but sealed the win with a 45-27 lead entering the fourth.
"She is willing us to win," said Willey on Hatch. "When you've got good players that will you to win, good things will happen."
Hatch led the Lady Tigers with 19 points. Kirkman pitched in 14 points while Jackson added 13 points.
Ripley will face Raymond on Monday in the semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson at 4 p.m.
"I expect we will see some man-to-man and even some press at times," said Willey. "We are going to try our best to play a really good high school basketball game."