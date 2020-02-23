RIPLEY • Ripley dethroned the defending state champions last Friday night.
Ripley beat Louisville, 55-49, in the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A girls basketball playoffs. It was a rematch of last year’s 4A title game, where Louisville beat Ripley by four points.
Ripley (29-2) advances to play Northeast Lauderdale in the state quarterfinals held at Mississippi Valley State on Friday at 4 p.m.
“It’s another year, but what I’ll say about Louisville is that they were still the state champs until a few minutes ago and they were going to play like it,” Ripley coach Steve Willey said. “We knew they were going to comeback on us. They shot 3-pointers in the second half, but give our kids credit. We got our poise back and settled back down.”
Down by a point, Ripley outscored Louisville 18-5 in the second quarter and took a 27-15 lead at the break. Siarra Jackson had nine points in the quarter, seven from free throws.
Louisville (19-9) stormed back in the third quarter behind an onslaught of 3-pointers. Jalen Ingram hit two 3-pointers and Areyanna Hunter made one, all in the first minute of the quarter, and cut the lead to two points.
Ripley then settled down and had two-layups by Jackson and River Adams to hold onto a 32-31 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Tigers pushed their lead out to 39-34, but Louisville made three free throws and Hunter connected on a 3-pointer to give the Lady Wildcats a 40-39 lead with 4:47 left in the game.
On the next possession, Ameyla Hatch gave Ripley its final lead of the night on a corner 3-pointer.
“We needed to win,” Hatch said. “I knew that I needed to hit a shot so that we could get the lead back.”
Summer Kirkman followed that with a 3-pointer of her own to put Ripley up five, then Hatch scored seven more points, five from free throws, to push the lead out to eight points with under a minute left.
Hatch scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Trailing 40-39 with 4:47 left in the game, Ripley went on a 13-4 run to take a 52-44 lead with 50 seconds left in the game.
Point Maker: Jackson scored 10 of her game-high 21 points from the free-throw line.
Talking Point: ‘They took the lead and then gave it right back up, then we got a few stops and went down and hit our free throws down the stretch when they fouled us. I’m very proud of us,” Willey said.