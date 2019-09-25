Hill selected for Field Goal Attempt
HILL SELECTED FOR FIELD GOAL ATTEMPT— At each Northeast Tiger home football game the Northeast Development Foundation holds a Field Goal Kicking Contest as part of its Game Sponsorship program.
Dr. William G. Jackson, M.D. of Corinth was the Game Sponsor for the Southwest game August 29.
Stephen Hill of Ripley (left) entered his name in the contest at Northeast Tigers’ first home football game of the 2019 season. Hill’s name was chosen from a random drawing to kick a 20-yard field goal at halftime for $100.
Hill’s attempt came up just a bit short. Pictured with Hill is D. Patrick Eaton, Vice President of institutional advancement and executive director of the Northeast Development Foundation.
