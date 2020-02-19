PINE GROVE • Pine Grove's Macey Hill signed with Mississippi Delta Community College softball last Friday in a ceremony held inside the Pine Grove School auditorium.
Hill received a scholarship offer from the Lady Trojans' coaching staff and jumped at the opportunity to sign her name to lock in her dream of playing softball at the collegiate level.
"It means a lot to me to continue carrying on Pine Grove softball to the next level," stated Hill. "I've been working real hard. Since I was four years old, this has been my dream so it is such an honor and privilege to sign today. I wouldn't be here without the support of my family and coaches here at Pine Grove."
As a junior, Hill touted a.346 batting average with 24 RBI and one home run as she helped the Lady Panthers reach their first North Half appearance in program history. Hill said the MDCC coaching staff is high on her upside as a power hitter in the middle of the lineup, something Pine Grove head coach Justin Jordan has seen firsthand over the last couple of seasons.
"Macey is just a great softball player," said Jordan. "She does whatever we ask of her and does it well. I truly believe that Mississippi Delta is getting not only a great player but a great person as well."
Hill and the Lady Panthers begin their 2020 season this Saturday at the East Union Classic.