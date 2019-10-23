FALKNER • The Falkner Eagles offense had just three rushing yards last Friday night. But looking at the scoreboard it is hard to believe that. Despite little success on the ground, sophomore quarterback Benton Hopkins put the Eagles on his back with a five-touchdown performance to guide his team to a 40-6 win over Thrasher.
Hopkins was 8-13 for 227 yards and the five scores on the night.
"I think we were really prepared this week, especially Benton," said Falkner head coach Ty Priest. "We talked about some things. I told him that they were going to play back to protect the fades and the wheel routes so let's try to eat them up on the slants and the routes on the inside. He took advantage of that and it is why we were able to move the ball on offense."
The Eagles' first possession of the game ended in a three-and-out but senior linebacker quickly got his offense the ball back with a forced fumble on the Rebels' second play from scrimmage that Shane O'Dell scooped up at the Thrasher 17-yard line. Facing fourth down, Cody Johnson capitalized on the early turnover with an impressive 10-yard touchdown run for the 6-0 lead.
Thrasher responded with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Cummings to Luke Boren with 3:54 left in the first to tie the game.
Two minutes later, Hopkins tossed his first score of the night to Austin Sullivan. Sullivan caught a slant route and broke around six tackles on his way for the 25-yard score and the 12-6 lead. Sullivan's impact would be felt on both sides of the ball. Following his touchdown, the junior picked off his first of two interceptions on defense. Later in the second, O'Dell recovered his second fumble the night. Neither turnover resulted in points for the Eagles.
Late in the first half, Zay Hudson gave a spark to the Eagles who had saw their last two drives end in a punt and a interception. Hudson took a Thrasher punt 30 yards to the Thrasher 40-yard line and turned that into a 38-yard touchdown catch on the third down play for the 18-6 lead with 1:36 left in the second.
Thrasher's first drive of the second half was going good, pushing into Eagles' territory but Sullivan intercepted another errant pass to kill the drive. The Eagles failed yet again to get points off of the turnover but with 1:45 left in the third, Sullivan broke free for a 62-yard touchdown catch from Hopkins and Johnson ran in the two-point try for the 26-6 lead entering the fourth. Sullivan finished the night with just two catches but gained 87 yards and two touchdowns.
"Austin Sullivan is a great athlete," said Priest. "He's a real threat. He's undersized but he definitely isn't afraid to put his body on the line. He's one of those that just has an eye for it. You can't coach it. He's always where the ball is and on offense, if he runs the right route, he's hard to beat in one-on-one situations. He has just dynamite explosion."
Hopkins and Hudson connected again for a touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 31-yard strike with Hopkins adding the conversion attempt. Later, Hudson picked off another Thrasher pass to set up a 29-yard touchdown from Hopkins to Jordan Peterson to close out the scoring on the night with 3:37 left to play. Hudson caught a team-high five passes for 120 yards and the two scores.
In all, the Eagles held their opponent just six points and 206 yards of offense. Falkner's defense came away with five turnovers, three turnover of downs and forced one punt. Leading the charge was Caviness with 18 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble from his middle linebacker position. Defensive lineman Jeremiah Mitchell added 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss.
"Coach (Brad) Barnes has done a great job with that group," Priest stated. "We have an undersized defensive line, that goes without saying but goodness, they hustle. O'Dell, Eligha Ray, Jeremiah Mitchell, it takes two or three on every play to block him so it frees the others up. Caviness has 18-tackle potential all year. If we give him the clearance, he can do that every game."
The Eagles finish their season with a tough road ahead. On Friday, Falkner travels to 1-1A front runner Biggersville. Following that, the Eagles wrap up with a trip to Baldwyn and to Coldwater.