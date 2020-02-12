SALTILLO • Ripley senior Asa Howard is starting to build a reputation for himself. Howard is proving to be the go-to guy in late game situations for the Tigers after he buried a 3-pointer with three seconds left for No. 3 ranked Ripley to knock off No. 4 Saltillo 55-54 on their home floor last Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Saltillo took a 53-52 lead after a big layup with 34 seconds remaining and added a free throw make with 10 seconds left to push their lead to two. After the make, the ball was inbounded to Jesus Ruedas. Ruedas, who led the Tigers with 20 points, was drawing all the attention of the Saltillo defenders and as three white jerseys surrounded him, he kicked the ball out to the left wing where Howard stood wide open for the game-winner.
The Tigers were impressive early on in the hostile environment. Ripley built an 11-point lead with 2:58 left left in the first after a 10-0 run featured 3-pointers from both Howard and Ruedas. Saltillo cut back into the lead with a quick 5-0 spurt before Howard buried his second triple of the quarter with 10 seconds left for a 20-11 lead entering the second.
The second period proved to be hard for either team to score. Saltillo outscored Ripley 11-7 in the period. Ruedas scored five of the Tigers' seven points, including a jumper at the buzzer for a 27-22 halftime lead.
Ruedas and Alex Prather took over early on in the third to help the Tigers extend their lead back to 11. The duo combined for Ripley's first 11 points of the second half, ended by an and-one opportunity from Ruedas with 4:13 left. From there, Saltillo made their comeback, outscoring Ripley 15-5 in the final four minutes of the third as Ripley clung to a 43-42 lead.
Their was eight lead changes in the fourth quarter as the two teams traded baskets in the final period, none bigger than Howard's 3-pointer at the end. Howard finished with 13 points.
(G) Ripley 40, Saltillo 29
The Ripley Lady Tigers pulled off a quality road win against a rising team in the 5A ranks. Saltillo kept things close in the first half as Ripley held just a 24-19 lead at the break but the Lady Tigers held Saltllo scoreless throughout the entire second half until the 4:38 mark of the fourth quarter. Ripley won the third quarter 8-0 and started the fourth on a 6-0 run before Saltillo's first basket came on a 3-pointer. Holding Saltillo to just five second half points helped Ripley seal the deal. Siarra Jackson led with 19 points followed by 11 points from Amelya Hatch.