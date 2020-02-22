PHILADELPHIA • Ripley needed a spark and Asa Howard delivered.
Behind the play of Howard and a big second quarter the Tigers were able to get past Choctaw Central, 66-50, in the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs on Saturday night.
Howard scored a game-high 28 points, including 16 in the first half.
Ripley (27-3) advances to face Pontotoc in the quarterfinal round at Mississippi Valley State on Friday at 8:30 p.m.
“I thought it was two very tough competitive teams going at it, and we were able to make big shots in the second and third quarter,” said Ripley coach Adam Kirk. “We guarded them hard and didn’t give them a lot of second chance scores, so that was big. Get to move on and play another game.”
Choctaw Central held a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Ripley opened the second quarter on a 17-0 run to take a 25-15 lead. Point guard Jesus Ruedas scored eight of his 15 points during that run.
Ripley held a 31-22 lead at halftime.
“The first quarter things didn’t go our way, and the team looks up to me and Asa to make the big shot, and we did,” Ruedas said. “I just started feeling it and making shots and that allowed Asa to get open and make plays.”
In the second half, Choctaw Central cut the Ripley lead down to six midway through the fourth quarter at 48-42, and that was as close as the Warriors would get.
Treundes Willis had 23 points to lead Choctaw Central, while Octavius Jones added 12 points for the Warriors (22-11).
“Ripley is a great team and they executed on both ends of the floor,” said Choctaw Central coach Brent Farmer. “Tonight we didn’t shoot the ball very well.”
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Ripley used a 17-0 run to open the second quarter to take a 25-15 lead and never trailed from that point on.
Point Maker: Howard scored a game-high 28 points to lead Ripley.
Talking Point: “I just had to come out and do what I had to do, make shots and play defense. We knew we had to play defense for 32 minutes.” – Howard.