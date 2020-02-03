NEW ALBANY • Ripley coach Adam Kirk sat Asa Howard down at halftime and challenged the senior guard.
Howard, who is dealing with a groin injury, had zero points at the break. The senior rose to his coach’s challenge and scored 18 second-half points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer to lead No. 3-ranked Ripley past No. 6 New Albany, 59-56, last Friday night.
The win clinched the No. 1 seed for Ripley (22-2, 8-0) in the Division 1-4A tournament.
New Albany (18-6, 6-2) will be the No. 2 seed.
“We challenged him at halftime,” Kirk said. “We told him that if he was going to play, he needed to be a part of it. He’s very talented and when we put him in the middle of the zone, he’s a playmaker.
“He likes to score, and he can do it.”
New Albany led by two points at halftime, then led 34-30 early in the third quarter before Howard got hot. Howard cut the lead to two points, then hit three 3-pointers in the last three minutes of the quarter to put Ripley up, 48-41, going to the fourth.
The Tigers pushed their lead to seven points in the fourth, but Isaiah Ball and Mitchell Shettles had layups on back-to-back possessions to cut the lead to three points with five minutes left.
After a minute-and-a-half of neither team scoring, Howard got into the middle of the zone defense and hit a mid-range shot to put Ripley up 53-48 with 3:51 left.
With New Albany down 55-48, Ball and Michael Smith each hit 3-pointers to pace a 8-0 run to put the Bulldogs up, 56-55, with a minute left.
Howard then hit a deep 3-pointer to give Ripley its final lead, and Cam Rucker put Ripley up by three points with a free throw in the closing seconds.
“I had to bounce back in the second half,” Howard said. “My leg was hurting, but I had to come out and play defense, then I hit some big shots.”
Shettles led New Albany with 17 points and Ball added 13.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: After New Albany used an 8-0 run to take the lead with 1:03 left in the game, Howard hit a deep 3-pointer with 39.7 seconds left to put Ripley up 58-56.
Point Maker: Jesus Ruedas scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter.
Talking Point: “He’s just a competitor. You know, good or bad, he’s giving you his best effort every night and you feel like you have a shot to win it when he is on the floor because he wants to win that bad,” Kirk said of Ruedas.