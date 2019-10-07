OXFORD, Ala. - Leah Johnson (JR/Lumberton, Miss.) had a break-out day at the 2019 Jacksonville State Foothills 5K Invitational; finishing 20th overall at 19:29 in a field of 179 racers.
Johnson had a medal partner from (RV) BMC; Elle Hamilton (SR/Shannon, Miss.) who finished 23rd in 19:37, with both women helping lead the Lady Toppers to a fifth-place finish in a massive field of 21 teams.
As they did on the men's side, the NCAA's South Alabama took the team title. Georgia State and Troy were second and third.
Ami Sharif finished 43rd at 20:49 for the Lady Toppers, while Annie Lusby (SO/Saltillo, Miss.) was 54th at 21:11.
Maria Favela (FR/New Albany, Miss.) was directly behind Lusby in 55th at 21:20, and Aliyah Kline (SO/Gautier, Miss.) was 58th in 21:30.
Sarah Duley (SO/New Albany, Miss.) finished 59th in 21:34, Alyssa Moore (FR/Mantachie, Miss.) finished 68th in 21:59 and McCall Mullins (SO/Oxford, Miss.) finished 77th in 22:18.
"It was another great day for us, and I'm really proud of the girls," BMC head coach Phillip Laney said. "This is one of the largest collegiate races going on in the United States today, so finishing fifth in a 21-field team is a pretty big accomplishment, especially with all the NCAA programs here. Again, I'm pleased with how we raced today, and I expect us to get even stronger as the season goes."
BMC women received nine votes this week in the National Top 25 Poll, placing them 34th nationally in the NAIA. They return to running Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Mississippi College Invitational in Clinton, Miss. at Choctaw Trails.