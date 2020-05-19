MONTGOMERY, Ala. • Blue Mountain College Cross Country and Track & Field member Leah Johnson (JR/Lumberton, Miss.) added one of the top collegiate awards to her mantel today, being named the Southern States Athletic Conference's Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Johnson, a perennial award winner for the Toppers, is a four-year star who has multiple qualifications to the NAIA Cross Country National Championship.
"As a Christian, I strive to represent Christ wherever I am, whether that be in the classroom or the track, and this means doing my best," Johnson said. "I am so thankful to be recognized for my efforts, and I am so much more thankful for the One who motives me to succeed, Jesus Christ."
The Exercise Science major and Mathematics minor holds a 3.94 GPA and a cluster of awards to her credit during her tenure at BMC, including All-Conference and All-Academic honors in the SSAC and the NAIA.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must have reached sophomore eligibility, have a 3.5 GPA and must have competed in 50-percent of competitions.
BMC head coach Phillip Laney commented, "Leah is so deserving of this award. She is very disciplined in her running and the classroom. She gives her all in everything she does, and I think that is why she is so successful. It has been an honor to be her coach and see her continue to always strive to be better than she was."
Johnson joins former Topper teammate Catherine Snyder who claimed the award in 2017.