BOONEVILLE • The Blue Mountain junior high Lady Cougars wrapped up a tremendous season last Saturday with a convincing 43-14 win over West Union to claim the 2020 5-County Junior High Girls Basketball Tournament Championship.
"They played really disciplined today," said Blue Mountain head coach Regina Chills. "At times, we got out of our game plan but overall they were very disciplined. They moved the ball and knew where they were supposed to be on defense. It was huge that they were able to stay composed and come out on top."
West Union held a 5-3 lead midway through the first quarter before Blue Mountain ended the quarter on a 6-0 run behind a pair of baskets from Saniyah Cook and a layup from Katherine Artberry to take a 9-5 lead into the second.
From there, it was A'Rare Foote's show. Foote took over the rest of the game, scoring 17 of her game-high 20 points over the span of the next three quarters. Foote's day was highlighted by a buzzer-beating, NBA-range 3-pointer to end the third quarter as the Lady Cougars took a 35-11 lead into the final period.
"I didn't expect anything less from her," claimed Chills. "This is what I always expect from her because I know she can do it. She is just a really, really good player on both ends of the floor. She is just a gamer. She has that mentality that she is going to do whatever it takes to see her team win."
Cook added eight points in the blowout win. Artberry followed with seven points as Keyauna Foote knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the second half for six points in the game.
The Lady Cougars end their junior high season with a 14-2 record. The accomplished eighth grade group will move up to help the high school team make a playoff run. Regardless of how that turns out, Chills sees a bright future ahead for this group, one that she envisioned before she took the job at Blue Mountain.
"I see big things in the future for them," stated Chills. "This group right here has bought in with everything that I laid out before them. They are young and they have that heart to want to win. If they are bought into what I want to do here, and they are just in junior high, imagine what could happen once they get into high school. They work hard and they don't settle for being just okay."