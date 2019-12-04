BELDEN • The Blue Mountain Lady Cougars were right in the thick of things with one of the better Class 1A teams in the area until a bad start to the fourth quarter put a clamp on their chances. Blue Mountain trailed just 37-30 before the Lady Eagles started the final quarter on a 11-0 run to separate themselves for the 55-38 win.
In the first quarter, senior Annija Chills got the Lady Cougars going offensively with a three-pointer and a basket plus the foul for the early 6-4 lead. Chills, Ariauna Foote and Teauna Foote each went on to split a pair of free throws to hold a 9-7 lead by the end of the first.
To open the second, Chills buried her second three of the game but it was answered with a 6-0 run by TCPS for the 13-12 lead. Two buckets by the Lady Eagles with under a minute remaining in the first half gave TCPS a 20-17 halftime advantage.
A quick 4-0 spurt out of the locker room extended the Lady Eagles' lead to seven early on in the third quarter. Morgan Chills answered with a layup at the rim with 6:20 left to give the Lady Cougars their first bucket of the second half. Later in the third, Blue Mountain found themselves down nine until Annija Chills' third three-pointer of the game cut the deficit to six. Blue Mountain got as close as five points of the lead after a jump shot went in for Latryana Foote with 2:21 left in the third. TCPS went on a 5-0 run to build their largest lead of the game at 10 points. Chills answered with a huge three-pointer at the buzzer to cut it to seven.
TCPS' 11-0 run to start the fourth took away all hope of a win for the Lady Cougars. Blue Mountain fought to get the score to 48-38 at the 4:31 mark but the large deficit was too much to overcome and the Lady Cougars were held scoreless for the rest of the contest.
Chills finished with a game-high 17 points.
The Lady Cougars bounced back with a 63-58 win over Potts Camp the next day in overtime.