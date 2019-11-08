BLUE MOUNTAIN • R'Daztiny Harris needs no introduction when it comes to high school girls basketball in the Northeast Mississippi area. But Harris introduced herself anyways to the Blue Mountain Lady Cougars on Tuesday night.
Harris dropped a game-high 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Hickory Flat Lady Rebels rolled over the Lady Cougars, 57-28.
The star senior wasted no time pouring in the points. The Lady Rebels jumped out to a 19-2 lead by the end of the first quarter behind Harris' 13 points and full-court pressure on defense.
Up 28-13 in the third, Harris split the lane for a basket plus the foul. The next possession, Hickory Flat's Abby Tatum scored her first points on a jumper, followed by another layup from Harris. Blue Mountain responded with a score by Morgan Chills but Harris connected on her lone three-pointer with 3:13 left to spark a 6-0 run. The Lady Cougars used the charity stripe to score their four points, two makes from Kiara Hogan and two from Ariauna Foote. Hickory Flat closed the quarter with a layup with seven seconds left to hold a 43-19 lead by the end of the third.
Blue Mountain's Annija Chills lead the Lady Cougars with 10 points. Ariauna Foote finished with seven points. The Lady Cougars dropped to 0-2 with the loss to Hickory Flat.