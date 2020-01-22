FALKNER • The Blue Mountain Lady Cougars and the Ripley Tigers dominated their way to claiming the 2020 junior high Tippah County Tournament championship titles.
In the finals last Saturday, Blue Mountain trounced Pine Grove 44-24 after outcoring the Lady Panthers 27-11 in the second and third quarters. The Tigers pulled away in the second half for a 40-16 win over the Blue Mountain Cougars.
The Lady Cougars stormed out to an early 8-0 lead in the first quarter before back-to-back baskets from Lexi Beard and McKenzie Mauney cut the lead in half for Pine Grove. A pair of free throws from Blue Mountain's Iralyn Rakestraw extended the Lady Cougars' lead for a moment until Pine Grove's Madison Foster connected on a jumper with 32 seconds left to send the Lady Panthers into the second quarter down just 10-6.
Blue Mountain's A'rare Foote took over in the second quarter, scoring nine of the Lady Cougars' 18 points in the second period. Pine Grove's Selah Jumper kept the Lady Panthers within striking distance, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and another basket for eight points in the second. Blue Mountain led 28-16 at halftime.
The Lady Cougars put the game away with stifling defense, holding Pine Grove to one point in the third quarter. Foote went on to pile in eight points in the second half for a game-high 21 points. Saniyah Cook added eight points, followed by six points apiece from Rakestraw and Katherine Artberry.
Jumper led Pine Grove with 11 points followed by six points from Foster.
In the boys game, Ripley and Blue Mountain boys got off to slow offensive starts with the Tigers holding just a 7-2 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Tigers matched their first quarter scoring with another seven points as Blue Mountain's Chevy White scored the Cougars' lone three points of the second quarter. Ripley led 14-5 at halftime.
The Tigers poured it on in the second half, outscoring Blue Mountain 26-11 in the final two quarters. C.J. Martin led Ripley with 10 points. Keegan Strong added eight points followed by six points from Jordan Blackmon. Malachi Knox scored a team-high six points for the Cougars.
All four teams that played in the finals last Saturday will compete in the annual 5-County Tournament that begins next Tuesday, Jan. 28 and runs through Saturday, Feb. 1 on the campus of Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville.