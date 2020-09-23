FALKNER • The Falkner Lady Eagles played host to the Biggersville Lady Lions on Tuesday night and, despite a gusty near comeback, came up just short against the Lady Lions 3-2 (22-25, 25-13, 25-17, 23-25, 15-11)
The Lady Eagles began the first set in great shape, starting off on a 10-4 run capped off by a Harley Garner ace. Falkner would continue to hold a sizable lead, going up by as much as 20-14 before a 5-2 run by Biggersville would get the Lady Lions back in the set. The Lady Eagles, however, would grind out a first set victory 25-22.
The second set would see Biggersville take control of the lead and not let go, as the Lady Lions would take the set 25-13. The third set would begin with not much separation on the scoreboard, as the Lady Lions held a slim 11-9 lead before a Biggersville 9-2 run would give the Lady Lions a 20-12 advantage. A pair of Hannah Ramer aces would spark a 5-1 run for the Lady Eagles before the Lady Lions took control and won the third set 25-17 to go up 2 sets to 1.
The fourth set would see Biggersville hold a consistent lead throughout, eventually leading to a 15-10 advantage. At this point, the momentum of the game would have you believe that the Lady Lions were well on their way to a 3-1 victory. The Lady Eagles had other plans, as they went on a game-saving 9-2 run, which included a pair of Isabell Wilson aces, to fight off defeat eventually take the fourth set 25-23.
Falkner would not be able to complete the comeback, however, as despite being tied 9-9 late in the fifth set, Biggersville would use a late 7-2 run to win the fifth set 15-11 and take the game 3-2. Postgame, Falkner head coach Morgan Robertson praised her team’s efforts while recognizing things the team will work on going forward.
“They fought hard. I can’t complain on the fight, they really fought and and played well together tonight. I’m proud of them on that. We still need to work on tip coverages and some other coverages, but overall, I feel like we’re doing a lot better.”
Falkner will play Biggersville once again, this time at Biggersville, on Thursday, Sep. 24.