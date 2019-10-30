BOONEVILLE • The Falkner Lady Eagles are hoping to grow up quickly this season. Their youth and inexperience showed up in last Saturday's Booneville Jamboree with a 26-13 loss to Alcorn Central and another 32-8 loss to Booneville. Even in the losses, second-year head coach Traci Hoggatt said that the jamborees helped her team in this learning process.
"I think it went well as far as exposing our weaknesses so that we can take the next week to work on them," said Hoggatt. "We allowed both teams to take us out of what we want to do and the girls recognized that and have been more intentional in practice about correcting those things."
The Lady Eagles' roster features 10 players: two seniors, one junior, three sophomores and four freshman. In the starting lineup last Saturday was two freshman, one sophomore, one junior and one senior. The starting lineup is sure to fluctuate throughout the season but the point remains that with not a ton of depth, the young kids will play significant minutes this season. Despite their youth, Hoggatt claims that their expectations do not change as she is working to build a culture of winning basketball at Falkner.
"We keep it simple. Our best effort, no matter age, is the expectation," Hoggatt stated.
The Lady Eagles begin their season next Tuesday, Nov. 5 when they host Wheeler in their first home game. Hoggatt says she is ready to get things underway.
"The goal is to always be better than before," claimed Hoggatt. "I love Falkner and this is a special group so I’m excited to see what we can accomplish."