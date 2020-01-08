FALKNER • It has been a rough go at things so far this season for the Falkner Lady Eagles. With a young roster and not much depth, the team has taken their lumps but have shown improvement in every game. That improvement showed up in last Friday's 52-26 win over Thrasher for their second win of the season and their first in Div. 1-1A play.
A pair of baskets from Becca Owens and one from Keshona Strickland got the Lady Eagles off to a 6-0 start in the first quarter. Following Thrasher's first basket of the game, Owens split a pair of free throws and Jayla Johnson added a layup for a 9-2 lead. The Lady Rebels scored their second basket with 1:36 left but the Lady Eagles finished the first quarter on a 4-0 run by eighth grader Macari Chatman to give Falkner a 13-4 lead entering the second quarter.
To open the second, freshman Kelsey Rogers drilled a three-pointer to start a 7-0 run, building a 16-point lead. Thrasher scored all three of their points in the second quarter in a row before Falkner ended the first half on a 5-0 spurt to take a 25-7 lead into the locker room.
Thrasher outscored Falkner 8-4 in the first five minutes of the third quarter but another Rogers' three-pointer sparked another run. Following Rogers' triple, Strickland came away with back-to-back steals that led to wide open layups and Owens sunk two free throws with 25 seconds left to end the third on a 9-0 run for a 38-15 lead.
Falkner freshman point guard Harley Garner scored eight of her team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter. Owens finished the night with 11 points. Both Rogers and Strickland added eight points in the victory.
The Lady Eagles are now (2-13, 1-3) on the season.