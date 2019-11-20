FALKNER • The Falkner Lady Eagles have had a rough go of things to begin the season. An already youthful roster entered last Saturday's contest against Alcorn Central depleted with injuries and sickness, leaving the Lady Eagles shorthanded with just six players available. Their lack of depth and experience resulted in a 51-29 loss to the Lady Bears.
Falkner competed hard in the first quarter. Down 3-0 early, Keshona Strickland and Becca Owens combined with back-to-back buckets for the 4-0 run. The Lady Bears scored on their next possession to regain the lead before freshman Harley Garner poured in four quick points on a jumper and a layup for the 8-5 lead with 2:20 left in the first. Alcorn Central scored four points in the final two minutes to enter the second up by two.
Garner's steal leading to a layup tied the game at 10-10 early int he second but then the wheels started to come off. Alcorn Central's full-court pressure resulted in untimely turnovers and easy baskets. The Lady Bears capitalized on Falkner's mistakes using a 14-2 run for a 24-13 lead at halftime.
Garner, Owens, Strickland and Brianna Pope each had a field goal in the third quarter but Central poured in 19 points to add to their lead. A pair of Kelsey Rogers three-pointers highlighted the fourth quarter for the Lady Eagles, who sit at 0-4 on the season.