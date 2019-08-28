BIGGERSVILLE - It was a rough go at things last Thursday, Aug. 22 for the Falkner Lady Eagles. Falkner traveled to Class 1-Region 1 member Biggersville, only for the Lady Lions to have their way in the 3-0 sweep.
The first set was all Lady Lions. A quick 4-0 run to start the set turned into an 8-2 lead for Biggersville rather quickly. A pair of service errors aided in Falkner getting the score back to 9-6, but the Lady Lions ripped off seven-straight points to take a 10-point lead. Biggersville won the opening set 25-12.
"In the first set we didn't adjust to the tips and short serves as well as we should have," said Falkner head coach Morgan Robertson. "We are working on being more aggressive and we are improving on that each day."
The second and third sets saw Falkner compete much better. Laney Crawford's kill to start the second set calmed the nerves of the Lady Eagles and allowed them to settle in and just play. Crawford had two kills in the second set as both Hanna Ramer and Alyvia Floyd both picked up an ace but it was not enough as the Lady Eagles dropped the second set 25-15.
Falkner built a 3-2 lead in the third set behind aces from Crawford and Isabell Wilson. The Lady Eagles even held a lead as late as 20-19 in the final set. A back-and-forth affair had the set score tied at 23-23. An attacking error on Falkner put them one point away from defeat but Biggersville responded with a service error to tie it up again. Back-to-back mistakes from the Lady Eagles resulted in a 26-24 loss in the third and final set.
"We have concentrated a lot on serving and we have definitley improved there," Robertson said after the Lady Eagles had just five service errors in the match. "Now we need to concentrate on our footwork and timing for our attacks. We have to get those fundamentals down and keep climbing."
Falkner defeated Okolona 2-1 and lost to Mantachie 2-0 in last Saturday's tournament at Mantachie to move to (3-5, 2-2) on the season. The Lady Eagles faced Baldwyn in a Class 1-Region 1 matchup on Tuesday, Aug. 27.