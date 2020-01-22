BIGGERSVILLE • With head coach Katie Bates roaming the sidelines, the Pine Grove Lady Panthers have developed a reputation for their style of play, mainly on the defensive end. In last Friday's Div. 1-1A matchup with Biggersville, the Lady Panthers put that strong defense on display in their 50-29 win over the Lady Lions to move to 16-7 on the season, 5-0 in division play.
Pine Grove jumped out to a 12-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, holding Biggersville to one made field goal and a pair of free throws. The Lady Panthers started on a 5-0 run behind a 3-pointer from Loren Elliott and an offensive rebound putback from Karlie Rogers. After Biggersville's free throws, Pine Grove expanded their 7-4 lead with a layup from Sydney Carter and another 3-pointer from Elliott at the buzzer to carry the eight-point lead into the second.
The Lady Panthers separated themselves in the second quarter and did it with a strong post presence from Rogers. Pine Grove started the second with a 17-0 run with Rogers collecting 11 of those points. As they piled on the points, Pine Grove held Biggersville scoreless until the Lady Lions split a pair of free throws from the line with 1:01 left for their only point of the second period. Pine Grove led 29-5 by halftime.
Biggersville started the third quarter with a 3-pointer but Pine Grove answered with a layup from Carter and Elliott's third triple of the game. Elliott drilled her fourth 3-pointer with 3:15 left to finish the scoring in the third for both teams.
Pine Grove used an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter to build a 32-point lead by the 2:45 mark, their largest lead of the game.
Rogers finished with a game-high 21 points, including her 11 points in the second quarter. Elliott used her four made 3-pointers to push herself to 14 points.