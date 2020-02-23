PINE GROVE • Pine Grove has made a name for itself on the defensive end of the floor over the past few seasons.
But in last Friday’s Class 1A girls second-round matchup with TCPS, the Lady Panthers showed off their offensive firepower to pull away with a 59-44 win.
Pine Grove advances to play Hickory Flat in the quarterfinals on Thursday at ICC.
The Lady Panthers (26-8) led 13-8 by the end of the first quarter after six points from Loren Elliott.
Elliott was a huge part of a 22-point second quarter, nailing three 3-pointers to go along with a layup for 17 points in the first half. Elliott finished with a game-high 24 points.
“Our kids just stepped up and made plays,” said Pine Grove head coach Katie Bates. “We knew (TCPS) was as good as a defensive team as we are. Luckily, we had other girls making the plays to get Loren open and she knocked down the shots.”
Pine Grove’s Bella Jumper joined in with two 3-pointers in the first half for 12 of her 14 points, helping the Lady Panthers to a 35-28 lead at the half.
TCPS (22-10) scored 20 points in the second quarter to keep pace with Pine Grove. Caroline Upchurch scored eight points in the second quarter as the Lady Eagles dominated the offensive glass.
“In the first half, it was second chance points and turnovers,” claimed Bates. “We gave them a lot of extra possessions. At halftime, I challenged them that if they wanted to win they have to rebound. I thought we did an outstanding job of the boards in the second half.”
Pine Grove opened the third quarter on a 11-3 run to build a 15-point lead and never looked back. Pine Grove’s Karlie Rogers scored all 12 of her points in the second half.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: The Lady Panthers pulled away early in the third with a 15-point lead after an 11-3 start.
Point Maker: Loren Elliott buried four 3-pointers en route to 24 points.
Talking Point: “We look forward to playing another game together. As many games as we can get with this group right here is what I’m asking for.” – Bates.