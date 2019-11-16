KOSSUTH • The defending Class 3A state champs came away with an early statement win in the 2019-20 season and they did it with their defense.
Kossuth (3-0) limited Pine Grove’s scoring chances and made the plays down the stretch for the 46-40 win over the defending 1A champs last Friday night.
The Lady Aggies’ most impressive feat was holding Pine Grove’s leading scorer Loren Elliott to just two points. Elliott’s lone score came with 2:41 left in the third quarter.
"We worked about four different defenses this week," said Kossuth coach Angie Malone. "We were not going to leave anything off the table. We found a couple of things that worked and we just kind of stuck with it."
"We had stretches where we couldn’t find ways to score," claimed Pine Grove head coach Katie Bates. "We kind of got stagnant on offense. We got a little uptight because some shots weren't falling. We had different people having to make shots at times in the game when they have never had to make those shots. We have girls still learning new roles and we found a lot that we can take away from tonight and get better from it."
Zoe Essary was to go-to scorer for the Lady Aggies with a team-high 15 points in the win. But the biggest sequence of the night came from junior Katelyn Bumpas.
Up 41-40 in the fourth, the Lady Aggies missed a pair of free throws but the second miss was rebounded and kicked back out to Bumpas, who drained her second 3-pointer of the quarter with 42 seconds left to make it a two-possession game. On the Lady Panthers’ next possession, Bumpas blocked a shot, leading to the game-sealing free throws.
"I tell them, you don’t always have to be a scorer. You can do just the little things,” Malone stated. "Know each other and get it to the people who can score and Katelyn Bumpas is a scorer."
Kossuth led 12-5 by the end of the first quarter but the Lady Panthers (2-1) made a run in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Aggies 14-7 to tie the game at 19-19 by halftime behind Karlie Rogers, who scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half.
Senior Bella Jumper led Pine Grove with 15 points, including three 3-point makes.