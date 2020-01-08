PONTOTOC • Pine Grove was in control for nearly the entire game against Belmont last Saturday, Jan. 4 in their matchup at the Tangle on the Trail. But the Lady Panthers let their small lead slip away in the fourth quarter as the Lady Cardinals escaped with a 51-47 win.
Early on in the first quarter, Loren Elliott drove to the hoop and was fouled as her layup went through the net for a 5-4 lead but Belmont responded with an old-fashioned three-point play of their own that was followed by Elliott's second foul, leading her to a quick seat on the bench. With Elliott's absence, both Karlie Rogers and Kenzie Miller carried the Lady Panthers on offense. Down 8-5, the duo combined for a 9-2 run and Brianna Baggett spilt a pair of free throws at the line to carry a 15-10 lead into the second quarter.
Rogers' strong night was only getting started. To start the second, Rogers scooped up an offensive rebound putback and added a jumper from the elbow to extend Pine Grove's lead to nine. Belmont fought back using a 11-2 run to tie the game at 21-21 with 4:08 left in the first half. Back on the floor, Elliott drilled a three-pointer from the corner followed by a basket and the foul from Rogers that ignited an 8-0 run. Pine Grove led 29-24 at halftime.
Miller's layup early in the third gave Pine Grove a seven-point lead but was erased as the Lady Cardinals went on an 8-0 run to take 33-31 lead with 4:56 left on the clock in the third. The lead was Belmont's first since leading 8-5 early in the first quarter.
A Bella Jumper layup tied the game on Pine Grove's next possession and was followed by baskets from Miller and Rogers to cap a 6-0 run for a 37-33 lead. The two teams traded free throws to end the third, with Pine Grove taking a 40-36 lead into the fourth.
Free throws were a common occurrence in the fourth quarter—at least for one team. Belmont outscored Pine Grove 15-7 in the fourth quarter despite just two made field goals. The Lady Cardinals sunk four-straight from the line to start the quarter to tie the game at 40-40. Belmont took a 42-40 lead on a layup with 4:55 left. Pine Grove's next possession saw Rogers put in another putback to knot the score once again.
After another pair of made free throws by Belmont, Jumper and Rogers combined for two scores to take a 46-44 lead with 3:19 remaining. Later, the Lady Cardinals buried two more free throws to tie the game for the fourth time in the final quarter. Pine Grove's only two free throw attempts of the fourth came from Rogers with 1:10 left, who split a pair for the 47-46 lead. Belmont's Abby Kuykendall knocked down a huge three-pointer with 40 seconds left that proved to be the dagger. Pine Grove got a steal with under 10 seconds remaining and was headed for a wide open layup that would have tied the game but a double-dribble was called, resulting in a Lady Panther foul on the ensuing inbound play for the game-sealing free throws.
Rogers finished with a game-high 21 points followed by Miller's 11 points. Pine Grove falls to 12-6 on the season.