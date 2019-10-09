PINE GROVE - After a rough first set, the Pine Grove Lady Panthers settled in to win the next three sets for the 3-1 (22-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-13) win over in-county rival Falkner last Thursday, Oct. 3.
In the first set the Lady Eagles built a 6-2 lead early in the contest before Pine Grove used a pair of kills from Kaylee Haynes and Kenzie Miller plus a service ace by Baleigh Bridges to pull with one of the lead. Pine Grove took their first lead of the first set at 10-9 but a Becca Owens kill for Falkner sparked a quick 3-0 run to recapture the lead.
Down 19-16, Pine Grove's Bella Jumper spiked the ball to the hardwood for her second kill of the first set, followed by another kill and block for Haynes to flip the score to 20-19 in the Lady Panthers' favor. But Falkner ended the first set on a 6-2 run, using three Pine Grove attacking errors, one service error and a pair of kills by Owens for the 25-22 win.
The Lady Panthers used nine service aces in the second set, four from Ellie Fryar, three from Jumper, one apiece from Whitleigh Miller and Bridges to pull away with a 25-14 win.
Falkner jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the third set, setting the stage for a competitive game. Up 6-3, Falkner's Isabell Wilson pitched in a pair of aces in the midst of a 4-0 run to build the 10-3 advantage. Later in the set, as Falkner held a 24-18 lead, the Lady Panthers clawed back with an 8-0 run to close the set out with the Lady Eagles needing only one point to close the third game.
The momentum of third set carried over to the fourth as Pine Grove started the set up 6-0. The Lady Panthers controlled the set from there, winning 25-13.
Haynes had a team-high 16 kills in the win. Jumper followed her with 10 kills. Fryar led Pine Grove six services aces.
Pine Grove jumps to 11-10 on the year with Falkner falling to 3-20.