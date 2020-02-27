FULTON • It took all four quarters, but Pine Grove pulled away in the fourth quarter against Hickory Flat in the MHSAA Class 1A girls basketball quarterfinals on Thursday.
The Lady Panthers (28-8) poured in 23 points in the final period to defeat the Lady Rebels, 56-42. Pine Grove will face West Lowndes at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson on Monday in the semifinals.
Pine Grove held slim 30-28 lead in the final moments of the third quarter before freshman Ellie Fryar scooped up an offensive rebound and kicked it back out to Kenzie Miller for a 3-pointer at the buzzer, sending the Lady Panthers into the fourth with a five-point lead and all the momentum.
The Lady Panthers took that momentum and capitalized on it, especially senior Bella Jumper. Jumper hit three 3-pointers in the final period, including two in part of a 10-2 run that gifted Pine Grove an 11-point lead with 4:29 left to seal the win.
Pine Grove had their hands full with the state's leading scorer, R'Daztiny Harris. Harris scored the Lady Rebel's first 38 points of the game before freshman Abby Tatum connected on a 3-pointer with 3:27 left to cut the lead down to six. Jumper's third three of the fourth matched Tatum's as Pine Grove closed the game on a 9-1 run.
Loren Elliott led Pine Grove with 19 points followed by 14 points apiece from Jumper and Karlie Rogers.
Hickory Flat's season ends at 28-5.