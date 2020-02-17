PINE GROVE • Pine Grove didn’t play like a three-time defending state champion the first eight minutes of Monday’s Class 1A first-round state tournament game against West Union.
However, the final 24 minutes was all Lady Panthers, as they overcame an 11-8 first-quarter deficit to defeat the visiting Lady Eagles 61-28.
Pine Grove (25-8) will host Tupelo Christian Prep at 6 p.m. Friday in the tournament’s second round. The winner advances to next week’s state quarterfinals at ICC.
“We didn’t come out very focused to begin with and they punched us,” Pine Grove coach Katie Bates said. “It took us a second to wake up defensively.”
Pine Grove outscored West Union 14-3 in the second quarter. The spurt was started with back-to-back 3-pointers by Loren Elliott and Kenzie Miller. Elliott led the Lady Panthers with a game-high 19 points.
“As well as (Elliott) scored, I thought she played an even better defensive game,” Bates said. “She got some blocks, had some big rebounds. She can knock down shots, too.”
Defensively, Pine Grove held West Union to one field goal, a 3-pointer by Eden Conlee, in the second and third quarters.
"We made some mental adjustments on defense,” Bates said. “When our defense is going, we’re a lot more relaxed.”
Miller scored 12 and Sydney Carter added 10 points for Pine Grove. Conlee led West Union (20-12), which was playing without injured starter and leading scorer Annie Orman, with 12 points.