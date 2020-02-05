PINE GROVE • The three-time defending 1A state champs were on the ropes last Friday against in-county division rival Blue Mountain. The Lady Panthers survive a scare from an upset bid from the Lady Cougars and held on for 49-35 win.
Pine Grove was down two starters to start the game. Senior point guard Brianna Baggett sat out with a knee injury and Karlie Rogers joined her on the bench with a medical injury.
Short on depth and experience, the Lady Panthers leaned on seniors Bella Jumper and Loren Elliott to lead the charge. The Lady Panthers led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter after Jumper finished off a 5-0 run with a basket and the foul shot. Blue Mountain's Teauna Foote scored seven of the Lady Cougars' nine first quarter points.
In the second, Jumper sank two free throws to take a nine-point lead with 5:47 on the clock. But the Lady Cougars stormed back with a 10-2 run on seven-straight points from junior Ariauna Foote and a 3-pointer from Annija Chills to cut the lead to 21-20. Elliott scored Pine Grove's next season points, each score interrupted by a basket from Blue Mountain as Pine Grove held a three-point lead in the final seconds of the first half. Chills buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send both teams into the half tied at 27-27.
In the second half, the Lady Panthers pulled out their biggest weapon and that is their defense. Pine Grove held Blue Mountain to four points in both the third and fourth quarters to pull away in the second half.
Elliott poured in 13 of her game-high 27 points in the second half, including three 3-pointers. Chills scored seven of Blue Mountain's eight second half points. Chills led Blue Mountain with 17 points followed by 12 points from Ariauna Foote. Jumper pitched in 12 points for Pine Grove.