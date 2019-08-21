PINE GROVE - Basketball is without question the top sport inside the Pine Grove gymnasium. In hoops, it is always said, "Basketball is a game of runs." On Thursday, Aug. 15, the Lady Panthers' volleyball team experienced a game of runs, like that of basketball, to pull out a 3-2 win over Ingomar.
The Lady Panthers took the first two sets 25-23 and 25-18 before dropping the next two sets 25-11 and 25-23, setting up their 16-14 win in the fifth and final set.
"We handled the runs enough to come out on top," said Pine Grove head coach Justin Jordan. "It seems like if (Ingomar) ever got five serves back in and we couldn't get it back over, it felt like their runs kept extending to eight, nine or ten. For the most part we handled that. We handled it well in the first set and second set and then we didn't handle it well until the last set. And that was the difference."
Pine Grove stormed out to a 10-0 lead in the first set but Ingomar bounced back to tie the game at 13-13. With the two teams trading points, the Lady Falcons took a 23-21 lead. Ingomar committed their fifth service error of the first set to get Pine Grove within one and placing freshman Ellie Fryar at the serving line. Fryar came through with back-to-back aces and another serve in play that gave the Lady Panthers the 25-23 win and the 1-0 lead.
Fryar's clutch gene proved vital again in the final set as the Lady Panthers found themselves down 14-12, one point away from blowing a 2-0 lead. But Fryar slapped the ball down the line for the kill and got the rotation back to her being the server. From there, Fryar dropped in a pair of aces and a violation from Ingomar gave Pine Grove the 16-14 win, ending on a 4-0 run.
Fryar led the team with six aces.
"Her serving was huge," Jordan claimed of Fryar. "The first set it was huge. The second set it was huge. And obviously in that last set it was huge. Hats off to Ellie because there was about six different rotations in those two sets that we lost where she didn't hit her serves in. And the serve she had right before we came back to win she had hit it out and gotten pretty down on herself. But she came back, knew she had it, and I never had a doubt in my mind that Ellie Fryar didn't have it in her."
The Lady Panthers showed tons of resiliency throughout the match, something that Coach Jordan says that attitude is a part of the "Pine Grove mentality."
"I'm super proud of them," stated Jordan. "We are at Pine Grove and the Pine Grove mentality is that you never quit fighting until that last point has been made. There was no better example of that than tonight."