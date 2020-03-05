OXFORD • After two state runner-up finishes in over the last four years, Ripley got over the hump to claim the MHSAA Class 4A Girls Basketball State Championship on Thursday.
Ripley defeated Moss Point 37-30 to win their first state title since 2011, their third championship overall.
"I think it's surreal," said senior Summer Kirkman. "When we came out here tonight, it's like, there is no way we are losing. We came out with a mindset that we had to win this game. Every time that we got in the huddle, we repeated 'Finish. Finish. Finish,' because this is our last year and our last chance and we knew we had to take it."
The game was a defensive battle between two disciplined teams. Ripley held a 4-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and hung on to a slim 11-10 lead at the break. With points hard to come by, it was senior Rivers Adams that stepped up in the second half.
Adams scored all 10 of her points in the second half and grabbed seven rebounds to be named the C-Spire Player of the Game. Adams scored four points in part of a 6-0 run midway through the third quarter that gave the Lady Tigers a lead that they held on to for the rest of the game.
"I just tried to play my role and do what I'm suppose to do," said Adams on her play. "If the points come, they come. If the rebounds come, they come. I didn't expect this (MVP trophy) but I guess your hard work pays off and it feels good to be champs."
Ripley wraps up a 33-2 season with a new souvenir to place in the trophy case. For Ripley head coach Steve Willey, an accomplished head coach with over 700 career wins, his first state title comes with a group of girls that overcame three years of being so close but ending their seasons with a loss in Jackson.
"When these guys were freshmen, our point guard then, is playing at Jackson State now, it was new to us," claimed Willey. "It was sort of like eating chocolate ice cream the first time, you want some more. We was like 'Hey, that's pretty good. Let's go back.' And so their sophomore year, they went back and got beat in the quarterfinals by McComb, who had a really good team. And then last year, things just didn't work out.
"This year, we were ready. We've seen everything. There is nothing these guys haven't seen. Defenses, offenses, they were prepared. I think our seniors were film watchers. They studied the game. And when you can get your players studying the game and know how to play the game, it just works out in the end."
For this senior group, they totaled a 103-28 overall record with two state runner-up finishes and now a state title. They leave Ripley as one of the more decorated groups in school history.
"I can't say enough about our seniors and the culture they built inside that locker room," said Willey. "I think if you go to any championship team, culture in the locker room plays a big deal. I just can't say enough about them."
"We've pushed and pushed ourselves every day in practice," said Ripley's star senior Siarra Jackson. "We were determined. We wanted this so bad because we've always came runner-up but we knew before we left we was going to get the gold ball."