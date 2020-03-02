JACKSON • Ripley's group of seniors know all about playing for state championships and they will get another crack at it this season.
The Lady Tigers (31-2) looked strong in a 49-33 win over Raymond on Monday in the MHSAA Class 4A semifinals.
Ripley lead for the entire game against Raymond. The Lady Tigers opened the game on an 8-0 run beginning with a 3-pointer from Skylar Flake in the first minute of action. The Lady Rangers used a 5-0 run to battle back and hit a deep 3-pointer as time expired in the first quarter but Ripley held on to a 13-10 lead.
Summer Kirkman and Siarra Jackson both scored four points apiece in the second quarter as Ripley added to their lead for a 25-19 lead at halftime.
Early in the third, Jackson went down with a knee injury and was helped off the floor. Raymond took advantage of Ripley playing without their leading scorer, using a 10-3 run to pull within two of the lead.
"We needed to make sure we got a patient shot. Make sure we got it to the rim. Make sure we got a wide open shot," said Ripley head coach Steve Willey on when Jackson went out. "Get back down to the other end and get the defensive board and bring it back down."
Jackson reentered the game at the 2:19 mark of the third and scored the last three points of the quarter to send the Lady Tigers into the fourth, up 34-29.
"When I went down, I knew I was going to have to come back eventually," said Jackson. "My team counts on me to do a lot. So I do everything I can to actually help them win."
The Lady Tigers locked down Raymond in the fourth quarter, holding the Lady Rangers to just four points on one make from the field. Ripley put up 15 points in the final period with 12 points coming in the paint. Raymond shot just 37.1 percent for the game.
Jackson led Ripley with 16 points and nine rebounds. Amelya Hatch added 15 points and six assists.
"At the end of the game, when they had to go man, I thought we were a little better in our man offense than they were in their man defense," claimed Willey.
"I'm proud of our players for what they've done. I didn't think we turned the ball over very much and that was big. A lot of their plays on film that I've watched has came off steals and we did a good job of keeping that under control. Down the stretch, we hit our shots. We gave up 19 in the first half and 14 in the second half. If you give up 14 points to a state tournament team in a half, you done pretty good."
Ripley will play in their third state championship game in the last four years. They will play Moss Point on Thursday at 5 p.m. inside The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Lady Tigers finished as state runner-up in 2017 and 2019. Willey and the rest of the Lady Tigers hope this time, the result of the state title game will be in their favor.
"I'm so proud of them. Our seniors have been (in Jackson) four years in a row," stated Willey. "I'm sure there is a lot of teams that can say that but we are proud of our kids for getting to the finals three out of four years and being down here four years in a row. I can't say enough about them.
"You never know how that final game is going to go. You're going to lay it on the line. Play as hard as you can. There is not but two teams playing and we are one of them. They set the goal to be playing in the last game of the year in 4A and that's what they did."