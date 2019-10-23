RIPLEY • The Ripley Lady Tigers did not get where they wanted to go this season, falling short of the Class 4A playoffs but they did finish off a great season with a win over Baldwyn last Tuesday, Oct. 15.
The Lady Tigers took down the Lady Bearcats 3-1 (25-19, 18-25, 25-17, 25-6).
"We won our last game against Saltillo and we won again tonight so it was definitely the way we wanted to end our season," said Ripley head coach Greg Dillard. "We are excited to get back in the gym, do some conditioning and get ready for next season."
The Lady Tigers put down 34 kills in the win, led by Sarah Catherine Childs' nine kills. Alex Green and Lexi Page each added seven kills with Leigh Allison Akins pitching in five.
Ripley also dropped in 15 service aces with Green leading the charge with five in her final game as a Lady Tiger. Childs, Autumn Griffin and Ellis McBride each added three aces apiece in the win.
The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 15-13 record, their second best finish in program history. A big reason for that was the play of their five seniors: Alex Green, Peyton Shappley, Alex Rangel, Shelby Thomas and Mallory Sanderson.
"They've been huge for us," said Dillard. "I think the majority of them started out playing club ball together at least three or four years ago so they've been together for a while now. They've been very close. It is definitely going to hurt to lose them. I wish them nothing but the best and I know they'll be successful in whatever they do."
The Lady Tigers bring back a roster next year that will feature six seniors, all of which have saw significant playing time of the past few seasons. And with the absence left by this year's seniors, more will be asked of the current freshman and sophomore classes. They will get a chance to build on this season and try and reach the playoffs next year with their work in their first full offseason with Dillard.
"I've never had an offseason with these kids," said Dillard. "I'm a former personal trainer at Ole Miss so we are going to hit the weights and do more conditioning. That should help us get ready for next season."