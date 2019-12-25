RIPLEY • Ripley wasted no time in taking care of the Corinth Lady Warriors last Tuesday, Dec. 17. The Lady Tigers dominated the first quarter, flexing their muscle in the 57-32 win.
It all started with none other than Siarra Jackson. Jackson sunk a three-pointer to start the scoring, that seemingly never ended. Back-to-back baskets from Summer Kirkman had the Lady Tigers up 7-0 within the first two minutes of play. Jackson and fellow senior Amelya Hatch combined to score 17 of the next 19 points as the Lady Tigers opened the game with a 26-0 run, basically ending the game in the first seven minutes.
Corinth tallied their first basket with eight seconds left in the quarter but Hatch nailed a half-court buzzer beater to take the 29-2 lead into the second quarter.
The second quarter was a little bit better for the Lady Warriors as the added six more points to their total but the Lady Tigers added 15 points on their side of the scoreboard, including a 6-0 run to end the first half on layups from Hatch, Zanyae Daniel and Triniti Perry for the 44-8 halftime lead.
Ripley led 47-19 by the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth, Ripley head coach Steve Willey dug deep into the bench for some quality minutes from some younger players. The final quarter was highlighted by back-to-back three-pointers from Sarah Catherine Childs and Amy Rodgers. Alexis Morgan and Janiyah Edgeston each recorded a basket in the quarter as well.
Despite limited playing time, Hatch managed to score a game-high 18 points followed by Jackson's 15 points.
The win placed the Lady Tigers at 10-2 on the year with a perfect 2-0 record heading into last Friday's matchup with Tishomingo County.