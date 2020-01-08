PONTOTOC • Ripley girls made the loudest statement during the eight-game lineup at the Tangle on the Trail at Pontotoc High School last Saturday, Jan. 4. The Lady Tigers began the new year off with their most impressive win of the season, a 59-41 win over Choctaw Central, a team who is considered a title in contender in the Class 4A ranks.
In the impressive win, senior Siarra Jackson shined above the talent on the floor. Jackson notched 37 points as the Lady Warriors attempted to find ways to slow her down. Jackson collected 10 rebounds to go with her game-high scoring total and a double-double.
"They pressed us full court so we put her in the middle and she had success there in the middle of our press break," said Ripley head coach Steve Willey of Jackson. "She hit her free throws too. But down on the block, we went into our high-low stuff and our guards did a great job of feeding her and she did her job."
Equally as impressive as Jackson's scoring was point guard Amelya Hatch's all-around effort, especially on the defensive end. Choctaw Central features one of the state's best players in junior Meloney Thames, who was named a Dandy Dozen by the Clarion Ledger before the season's start. Thames along with sharpshooter Tia'rain Saunders dealt with early foul trouble which led them to the bench. But when Thames stepped back on the floor, it was Hatch that took on the challenge of guarding her, holding the standout to zero points for the entire game.
Offensively, Hatch scored just four points but dished out eight assists and limited turnovers against the Lady Warriors' full court pressure.
"I mean, what can you say? She does exactly what she is asked to do," said Willey of Hatch's performance. "If it's an assist she needs to help us win, she's going to take the assist. If it's a free throw we need to help us win, she's going to hit the free throw. Nobody works as hard as she does. I may be a little biased but I think she is one of the best point guards around."
Ripley led 29-23 at the break but as both Thames and Saunders reentered the game to start the third quarter, the pressure was on for the Lady Tigers to hang on to their six-point lead. That pressure was met head on by Jackson, who scored the first five points of the quarter for the Lady Tigers. With 5:06 left in the third, Choctaw Central scored a basket to pull within four of the lead but was answered by a three-pointer from Amy Rodgers on Ripley's next possession. Another Lady Warrior basket was answered with an offensive rebound putback from Jackson before a three-pointer fell for Choctaw Central with 2:10 left to pull back within four. Once again, Rodgers responded with a three-pointer from the wing to keep the Lady Tigers with some distance.
Entering the fourth, Ripley led 44-38 where Jackson finished off the Lady Warriors along with stiff defense by the Lady Tigers. Choctaw Central failed to connect on a field goal in the fourth, hitting just three free throws. Jackson poured in 11 points as Hatch added a layup with Summer Kirkman's two free throws to outscore the Lady Warriors 15-3 in the final period.
"Anytime you win a game like this it gives you confidence," stated Willey. "But this is a fickle game. It can take you down next week. So we just have to stay focused and go game-to-game. We have more big games coming up."
The Lady Tigers improve to 14-2 on the season and remain ranked No. 5 in the Daily Journal's girls basketball rankings.