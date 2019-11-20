INGOMAR • Basketball fans have become accustomed to being wary of the Ingomar Lady Falcons. But this season, the Lady Falcons are in a rebuilding stage of their program. Of their 12 players on the roster, 10 are sophomores or younger, including two seventh graders and one eighth grader.
So when the defending 4A state runner-up Ripley Lady Tigers rolled in last Tuesday, Nov. 12, it spelled bad news for the young Lady Falcons.
Ripley senior Amelya Hatch forced the issue early on to put up 17 of her game-high 20 points in the first half to lead the Lady Tigers to a 64-27 win over Ingomar.
With defensive pressure, the Lady Tigers stormed out to a quick 8-0 lead before Ingomar put up their first two points of the game with 4:30 left in the first. The Lady Tigers answered quickly with another 9-0 run, building a 17-2 lead by the 2:39 mark. Hatch stole the ball and headed to the other end for a layup with 1:43 left to cap off the first quarter's score at 19-4. Hatch had 12 points in the first joined by a pair of baskets from seniors Siarra Jackson and Summer Kirkman, plus a three-pointer from Amy Rodgers.
The three-point line provided a big lift to the Lady Tigers in the second quarter and beyond. In the midst of a 10-0 run, Hatch and Rodgers each connected on treys with a pair of baskets from Jackson for the 29-7 lead. Ripley ended the first half on a 9-0 run capped by a three-point shot from Skylar Flake.
To start the third quarter, Jackson put on a show with the first eight points of the second half to add to a 46-9 lead. Jackson finished the game with 14 points. Ripley's last three buckets came on three-pointers by Hatch, Kirkman and Rodgers. Sydney Flake had six-straight points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Tigers ended the game on a 9-0 run.
Ripley followed their win over Ingomar with a 72-37 win over Walnut on Friday, Nov. 15 to move to 4-0 on the season.